Chippewa Falls Public Library fuels creativity with Doodle Diaries, Grab & Go Bags

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Virtual learning during the pandemic is keeping many kids' faces glue to a screen.

That's why the Chippewa Falls Public Library wants to give your children's eyes a rest and provide them some hands-on fun.

The library is doing Grab & Go Bags and Doodle Diaries. For kids ages 2 to 18, you can request a free bag that contains supplies for crafts, a science experiment or coloring activity.

Patrons of all ages can also check out one of six Doodle Diaries, each with a different theme like "Once Upon a Time" or "Favorite Places to Visit" that contains writing and drawing prompts.

Each person who checks out a dairy is asked to write or draw on one page.

Children Services Coordinator Jessi Peterson hopes this community art project will help people connect on some level.

"Connection is something that we are all just so much missing right now and so even though we can't have face-to-face connection and physical connection, this is a way to share with other people what we're longing for, wishing for," Peterson said.

Grab & Go Bags are for children to keep and Doodle Diaries are to be shared and checked out.

Doodle Diary materials will be quarantined for four days between users.

Tap/click here to fill out a form for a Grab & Go Bag. This form is due Sunday, November 22 at 10 p.m.

Type in "doodle diary" on the search bar of the library's catalog page to check out one of six diaries.