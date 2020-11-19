Chippewa County ‘checking in’ with residents

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you are feeling lonely or isolated staying home due to the pandemic, Chippewa County Human Services wants to help.

They started a program called "Check in Chippewa" where people can arrange to receive calls from a volunteer however often is needed just to check in and chat.



Coordinator Cheryl Scheidler said the program is for anyone feeling the effects of social distancing, like someone schooling from home, or working from home, quarantining or retired. They have 30 volunteers that are ready to provide friendly conversation, which can be especially beneficial ahead of winter.

"It's much different than what we saw with the Safer-at-Home," Scheidler said. "With the winter months and the holidays approaching, people just really are feeling the stress of this nine months where our lives have been changed, upturned and modified."

If you would like to receive check ins, you can contact Pauline Spiegel who will set you up with a volunteer. Her email is pspiegel@co.chippewa.wi.us and her phone number is (715) 726-7816.