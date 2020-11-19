Black Texas official speaks out against old ‘Negroes’ sign

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — A Black official in north Texas is getting a private office after speaking out about being relocated to a shared work space that was near a “Negroes” sign leftover from the segregation era. Earlier this month, Ellis County Constable Curtis Polk Jr. was given an office space with two sheriff deputies in the courthouse basement. The move came after county commissioners voted on a relocation plan to make space for a new court. During a live-streamed interview on Wednesday, Polk said that he and Ellis County Judge Todd Little found a solution to his problem. That same day, the sign was covered up with white paper.