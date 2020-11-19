Biden reaches out to governors as Trump stymies transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s meeting Thursday with a group of Democratic and Republican governors is his latest attempt to fight through President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the president-elect’s transition to power. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan a virtual session in the afternoon with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats. All the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the White House election. Trump has come out with a new round of false claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject his challenges.