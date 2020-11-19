50’s and 60’s for some Thursday, but the warmth doesn’t last

An impressive start to Thursday morning as cloud cover and a stalled warm front hold temperatures in the 40's for most. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week, and possibly the warmest we'll see for the remainder of November.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy through your Thursday. As a stalled warm front holds cloud cover over the region, it will still produce southerly winds strong enough to be noticeable.

Wind speeds will range from 5 to 10 mph and wind gusts will top out near 20 mph. This will help bring high temperatures close to the mid 50's for most of us.

That stalled front will keep high temperatures closer to or just below 50 degrees north of a line from Highway 8 to Highway 51 and east of a line from Wausau through central Illinois.

Regardless, our chances to see temps above 50 again are slim heading into the next week. A cold front will pull us right back down into the 40's Friday. The passing front may bring light rain/snow to far northern Wisconsin but most of the Chippewa Valley shall remain dry.

High pressure holds off any chance for rain Saturday, but a weaker front may bring some light snow early Sunday. Hunters will still have favorable conditions for opener weekend across western and northern Wisconsin.