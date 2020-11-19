2 arrests made in Barron County murder case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two men were arrested on Thursday morning for their connection in a murder case dating back six years.

It was in 2017 when bones were found in the township of Maple Grove in Barron County.

Then, earlier this year, those bones were identified with help of the DNA Doe project as Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minnesota. At that point, a homicide investigation was launched.

Herbst had been reported missing back in 2014 to the Elko New Market Police Department. That is roughly 13 miles from New Prague.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Connie Lou Herbst, 62, of New Prague and Austin James Herbst, 26, of Elko New Market were arrested in New Prague and Elko New Market respectively without incident, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

“These arrests in this cold case were the result of tremendous multi-agency teamwork, spanning across state lines,” said Scott County, Minnesota Sheriff Luke Hennen.

For reference, New Prague is 130 miles from the township of Maple Grove in Barron County.