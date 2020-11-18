Wisconsin, Eau Claire County both break single-day COVID-19 records

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It's a tune becoming all too familiar across the Badger State - a record number of COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin on Wednesday, 7,989 cases were added putting the state at a total of 331,837 cases of COVID-19.

Fifty-two additional Wisconsin residents died, meaning 2,793 people have died since this spring at the hands of COVID-19.

Eau Claire County added 351 new cases on Wednesday, putting the county at 6,602 cases. One more resident died making it 46 deaths total.

There's a total of 3,797 cases in Chippewa County, an increase of 104 from the previous day. An additional resident died as well, for a total of 42 deaths.

Dunn County added another 45 cases putting it at 2,161 total. A fifth Dunn County resident died.

Up in Barron County, 128 new cases were adding for a total of 2,882 cases. With one additional death, 35 Barron County residents have now died.

Down in Trempealeau County, 43 new positive tests were reported. There have been 1,974 people to test positive there. Eleven people have died since the spring.