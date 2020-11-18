Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (4) (6-0) 40 1 2. Eden Prairie (6-0) 36 2 3. Rosemount (4-0) 32 5 4. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 27 3 5. Blaine (5-1) 20 7 6. Farmington (5-1) 19 9 (tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 19 6 8. Shakopee (4-2) 12 T10 9. East Ridge (4-1) 9 4 10. Totino-Grace (4-2) 3 NR

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1 2. Moorhead (6-0) 42 2 3. Mankato West (5-0) 41 3 4. Andover (6-0) 35 4 5. Chanhassen (5-0) 32 5 6. Mahtomedi (4-1) 19 9 7. Spring Lake Park (5-1) 17 T10 8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-1) 9 T10 9. Tartan (5-1) 8 7 10. Bemidji (4-2) 6 8

Others receiving votes: Rogers 5, Owatonna 4, Elk River 3, Chaska 2, Rochester Mayo 2

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Fridley (5) (6-0) 50 1 2. Rocori (6-0) 45 2 3. Grand Rapids (6-0) 40 4 4. Jordan (4-0) 28 5 5. Hutchinson (4-2) 25 3 6. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 21 T10 7. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) 18 9 8. Marshall (4-2) 12 6 9. Becker (3-2) 9 NR 10. Hermantown (5-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Orono 6, Princeton 6, Willmar 5, Byron 2, Holy Angels 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Annandale (4) (6-0) 40 1 2. Cannon Falls (6-0) 36 2 3. Albany (6-0) 32 3 4. Pierz (6-0) 27 4 5. Waseca (4-1) 20 T5 (tie) Mora (5-0) 20 T5 7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 18 7 8. Litchfield (5-1) 9 9 (tie) Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 9 8 10. Plainview1Elgin-Millville (4-2) 3 10

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 2, Aitkin 2, Luverne 2.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (4) (3-0) 40 1 2. Blue Earth Area (6-0) 35 2 3. Barnesville (6-0) 32 3 4. Minneapolis North (5-1) 29 4 5. Chatfield (4-1) 22 7 6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-1) 17 5 7. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 6 8. Paynesville (5-1) 11 8 9. St. Agnes (5-0) 10 NR 10. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River 2, Redwood Valley 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (4) (4-0) 40 1 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 35 2 3. Minneota (6-0) 33 3 4. Mayer Lutheran (6-0) 28 5 5. Murray County Central (6-0) 24 6 6. BOLD (5-1) 18 T7 7. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) 16 4 8. New York Mills (4-0) 9 10 9. Wabasso (5-1) 8 T7 10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 4 T7 (tie) Breckenridge (5-1) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Grand Meadow (3) (6-0) 30 1 2. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0) 27 2 3. Hancock (6-0) 24 3 4. South Ridge (6-0) 21 4 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) 18 5 6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 15 6 7. Renville County West (5-0) 12 7 8. Ogilvie (5-1) 6 8 9. Win-E-Mac (5-1) 5 10 10. Lanesboro (6-1) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Mountain Lake Area 2, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.