WATCH: Eau Claire superintendent shares update on district’s plans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Parents and teachers may be wondering why did the Eau Claire Area School District make the decision to move to all virtual learning by the end of the month?

Superintendent Michael Johnson said when the district announced the plan last Friday he called a meeting with administrators and 50 system leaders to prepare them.

Faculty received emails that day explaining the decision and attended staff meetings at each school on Monday.

When it comes to whether staff and students can expect to be back in the classroom next month, Johnson said it really comes down to staffing availability.

"Our staff have been fantastic when they contact us to do so, so that we can prepare. But there are some times where we have so many absences at a school, or certain schools, and then we have even more come up. Say on a Sunday night, where we really have to be able to shift our ability to substitute and cover. And it's really become extremely exhausting," Johnson told News 18.

On December 1, Johnson said the same administration group will meet again to discuss and decide whether students should return to the classroom on December 10.