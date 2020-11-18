US shows off its star-studded Expo 2020 pavillion in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has showed off a literally star-studded pavilion for Dubai’s upcoming Expo 2020, complete with a replica SpaceX rocket body beside it. Two fog machines swirled smoke around the replica on Wednesday, trying to lend the impression it had just landed at the still under-construction Expo site in Dubai’s southern desert. But what will be a major draw at this world’s fair remains in question as the world struggles through the coronavirus pandemic and global air travel, a key industry for Dubai, struggles to take off. The pandemic has forced organizers to delay the start of the event by a year to Oct. 1, 2021.