Two Chippewa Co. schools announce they’ll go virtual until 2021

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two schools in the northern half of Chippewa County are looking at COVID-19 numbers and deciding to keep kids out of the classroom.

On Tuesday, the New Auburn School District announced the extension of virtual learning through January 3. Classes are tentatively slated to begin again on January 4.

New Auburn most recently started virtual learning on November 16 but had been learning virtually at points prior to that.

On Wednesday, the Bloomer School District followed suit and announced classes would go virtual from November 30 until January 4.

The situation in Bloomer will be reevaluated prior to that on December 23.

Earlier on Wednesday the Chippewa County health director said she was asking all of the districts in Chippewa County to move classes entirely online. You can see what other schools in the county are doing here.