Trump faces Wednesday deadline for Wisconsin recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a deadline Wednesday to file for a recount in Wisconsin. Canvassed vote results submitted by all 72 counties show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 20,608 votes. Trump had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount and pay for it. If he wants a statewide recount, Trump will have to pay $7.9 million up front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost. If Trump files, the recount would have to start no later than Saturday and be done by Dec. 1.