Trump campaign paid $3 million overnight to Wisconsin Elections Commission as recount deadline looms

UPDATE: The Trump campaign will file a petition on Wednesday for a recount in two Wisconsin counties - Milwaukee and Dane.

The campaign is citing "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally used absentee ballots and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin's voter ID laws to be circumvented."

MADISON (WKOW) - President Donald Trump's campaign paid $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission overnight as the deadline to file a recount looms, according to a state election official.

Dean Knudson, the State Elections Commissioner, tweeted this morning the campaign paid $3 million as the deadline to file a recount petition is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"When the candidate behind pays for a partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted," wrote Knudson.

If Trump wants a statewide recount, his campaign would have to pay $7.9 million up-front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost.

If a recount is approved by the state, then it must be done within 13 days.

On Tuesday, canvassed vote results were submitted from all 72 counties in Wisconsin. They show that President-elect Joe Biden beat President Trump by 20,608 votes.

While speaking to the bipartisan National Task Force on Election Crises, UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden predicted a recount would result in little change.

"The shift in the margin between Clinton and Trump four years ago was only 131 votes after that full statewide recount," Burden said. "I would expect this year for there to also be a very small shift in the vote as the result of a recount."

Burden is referring to the 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin, which was requested by then Green Party Candidate Jill Stein.