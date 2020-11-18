T-wolves take guard Anthony Edwards with top pick in draft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have made Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

He's the latest addition in Minnesota's ongoing attempt to return to relevancy. The 6-foot-5 Edwards adds a potentially dynamic scorer to the lineup, after leading all freshmen in the nation in scoring in 2019-20 at 19.1 points per game.

The 19-year-old native of Atlanta will slide in next to center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D'Angelo Russell for a Wolves team that finished 19-45 last season.

Towns was the only other No. 1 pick the Wolves have made, in 2015.