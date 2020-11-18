Steel series vs Fairbanks postponed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel's upcoming series against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs has been postponed, the team announced Wednesday.

Rescheduled game dates will be announced at a later date, the team said in a release. Ticket holders that purchased tickets for either home game will receive a full refund via the point of sale in 5-7 days. There was no reason given for the postponement.

The Steel (1-3-0-0) is scheduled to play its first road game of the season at the Minnesota Magicians on November 25.