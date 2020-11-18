Sen. Baldwin, Lt. Gov. Barnes call for additional COVID-19 relief following election

(WQOW)- With the county canvass and recount petition period behind us, elected leaders are saying it's time to come together to address the multiple crises the pandemic is causing.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes discussed how they believe we need to move forward at a virtual town hall hosted by

Opportunity Wisconsin, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, Progress North, BLOC and Better Wisconsin Together.



Several Wisconsinites described the challenges they are currently facing and seeing in their communities, from PPE shortages, to food insecurity.



Sen. Baldwin emphasized the need for additional COVID-19 relief funds, said the CARES Act was passed with the belief that the pandemic would only last through mid-summer.

"This pandemic lifted, let's call it a veil, on so many disparities, so many injustices, and so many issues that revealed how unfair our health system is, our justice system is, our economic system is," said Baldwin.

Lt. Governor Barnes spoke with a similar urgency, expressing frustration with the opposition that various COVID protocols, including the mask mandate, have been met with at the state level.



"If there was ever a need for government, it's now," Barnes said. "The people of Wisconsin are not getting good government by way of the state legislature, and they should be ashamed of themselves."



Barnes also stressed there isn't time to wait until January to take further action, and said there are too many lives at risk between now and then .