House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have nominated Nancy Pelosi for two more years as speaker. That puts her on track to be formally elected by the full House in January. But Pelosi would lead a smaller majority that’s divided along ideological lines as it tries shepherding President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda toward enactment. The California Democrat faced no announced rivals when Democrats voted on Wednesday. It’s the first time Democrats are holding their leadership elections virtually, because of the coronavirus pandemic. No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer and No. 3 party leader Jim Clyburn are also expected to retain their positions.