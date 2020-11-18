New art exhibit addresses climate crisis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new art exhibit at UW-Eau Claire is addressing climate change, and is showcasing artwork virtually from students around the UW-System.

UW-Eau Claire senior Caleb Carr wanted to look at how people expressed their feelings toward the climate crisis through art. He's been working on curating artwork for the 'Our House is on Fire' exhibit for a year and a half.



It includes a mix of media, like paintings, photography, and even needlepoint. Carr said he wanted to focus on sustainability because as a young person its hard not to be focused on the uncertainty of the future in the face of the climate crisis.

"In a way art making itself can be kind of contradictory to the ideas of sustainability," Carr said. "Throughout this whole process I've been exploring ways in which art can kind of work around that conundrum."



'Our House is on Fire' coincides with the exhibition in the Foster Gallery, 'The Nature of Our Disposition.'

The gallery is only open to UW-Eau Claire students and faculty but you can view the exhibit by clicking or tapping here.