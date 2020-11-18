Lung cancer survival rates higher, case count drops

(WQOW) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a new study shows improvements in the treatment and awareness of the deadly lung disease across the country.

The American Lung Association released its annual report detailing that the survival rate of lung cancer patients has increased from 13% to roughly 23% in the last five years.

In Wisconsin, the rate of new cases has gone down by almost 8% during the same time frame.

Experts say a decline in smoking rates across the state as well as new treatments have attributed to the positive news and they hope the survival rates continue to rise as COVID-19 brings more awareness to lung health overall.

"We think that everything is pointing in the right direction, that we just have to continue to build that awareness to help people advocate more for their own health and take the steps that they need to take and just continue the progress that is already being made," said Dona Wininsky, a spokesperson with the American Lung Association.

One area where experts hope to see progress is eliminating racial disparities of lung cancer treatment.

The rate of new lung cancer cases among Black Wisconsinites is significantly higher than the national average as well as other races and ethnicities throughout the state.

You can find a link to the study here.