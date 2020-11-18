Local movie theaters thankful to receive state funding

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- It's been a catastrophic year for many in the movie industry, but several Chippewa Valley theaters are hoping that more state funding will keep their screens lit up.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that 54 theaters across Wisconsin received funding through the COVID-19 movie theater grant program, including Micon Cinemas, which received over $116,000, and the Eau Claire Theatre Group, which received nearly $132,000.

Micon's owner says revenue has been down nearly 90% from last year, and the grant will likely keep them afloat for months to come.

"We're very, very happy and grateful because we desperately need the money at this time of year," said Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas. "Especially right now during the pandemic, we're desperately looking to pay our bills, and we have a lot less customers who are coming in the door, so we're trying to make ends meet."

Olson said the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for moviegoers, but they expect a sharp decline in customers compared to usual. Despite that, Micon has a full slate of new movies to be shown in the coming months, and they hope the new films will bring customers back in the near future.