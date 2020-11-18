Local Democrat, GOP leaders respond to bipartisan effort in combatting pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Following political debates across the aisle for months, top politicians in the state capitol are agreeing to work on a bipartisan plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.

Back in April, state Republicans filed a lawsuit that overturned Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home order. In the lawsuit, GOP leaders said they were drafting legislation to respond to the pandemic.

No such legislation has been introduced since then, but now, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his goal is to work with Gov. Evers to compromise on both of their plans to provide comprehensive solutions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The treasurer of the Wisconsin Republican Party, Brian Westrate, said it has not been Vos refusing to work with Gov. Evers, but rather, the other way around.

"This is the first time that the governor has reached out to the Legislature, seeking their input on putting together measures and I think it's because he sees clearly, in the courts, that he in fact does not have unchecked power and he can't just create executive order after executive order for the same emergency," Westrate said. "He's finally realized, or accepted, that he's going to have to work with the people's legislature in order to get things done."

Meanwhile, Eau Claire Democratic Party Chair Beverly Wickstrom said given the fact Vos has not proposed his own legislation yet, she's hesitant any real solutions will come out of this bipartisan effort.

"The speaker has not worked on a bipartisan basis on anything that I can remember in his tenure, so I have some grave concerns about whether he's actually willing to do this," Wickstrom said. "While I welcome the thought that there will be bipartisanship and working together until I see it, I'm going to be gravely concerned about the future of this state."

Vos' formerly introduced plans to curb the pandemic largely focus on rapid testing, contact tracing and unemployment benefits. Gov. Evers has focused on eviction moratoriums, worker compensation and statewide orders.