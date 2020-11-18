Hurricane Iota’s destruction coming into focus in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The devastation caused by Hurricane Iota is becoming clear as communications are restored after the second Category 4 hurricane in two weeks to blast Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast. The official death toll in Nicaragua rose to at least six, with victims swept away by swollen rivers or buried in landslides. Iota struck Monday evening as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph (250 kph), very close to the force and location of Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier. By early Wednesday, Iota had been weakened by its passage over Central America and dissipated over El Salvador. But the storm’s torrential rains remain a threat.