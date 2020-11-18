Hunters: Be on the lookout for missing people

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The family of a local missing woman has a plea for all hunters heading out this weekend: be on the lookout for human remains.

Shannah Boiteau has been missing now for four years. The Chippewa Falls native was last seen heading into the woods in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Her mother, Angela Starck, asks that hunters be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. Even a piece of clothing that looks out of place could be a clue.



Starck said for herself, and so many others, they just want to be able to bury their loved ones.

"Imagine someone you're super close to and they just get ripped away from you and you never get to see them again," Starck said. "You don't get to have any closure, you don't get to bury them, you don't get to do anything except sit and wonder whatever happened to that person."

The group United Legacy said that many missing people are returned to their loved ones because of the careful eyes of hunters.



Click or tap here for more information about Shannah Boiteau.