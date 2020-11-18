How long will the breezy, above average weather last?

November has been streaky. An 8 day streak of above average temperatures to start the month was followed by the last 7 days below 40. Now, we're aiming for closer to average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend.

Wednesday starts warmer than the past two days with temperatures in the upper 20's and low 30's. An incoming warm front will help temperatures back into the 40's and 50's the next few days.

Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gust upwards of 30+ mph Wednesday afternoon. This will also help in pushing temperatures towards 50.

The warm front will also kick up some cloud cover throughout the day but sunshine will mix in too. It will become even cloudier overnight before another partly cloudy Thursday.

Temperatures will peak Thursday afternoon in the upper 50's and even the low 60's across western Wisconsin. Then, the cold front will swing through and knock us back down into the 40's. Still, the next 10 days will stay above the average, which for Eau Claire, is 40 degrees.

Precipitation chances for the weekend are trending further southward. High pressure may block any rain and snow from getting into western Wisconsin for deer camp. A trend that we'll surely watch the next few days.