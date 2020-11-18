Gov. Evers extends WI mask mandate

MADISON (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers is once again issuing Emergency Order No. 1 requiring face masks in public places.

The order was slated to expire on Saturday.

Evers said he expects the order to be finalized within the next day or two and will it run until mid-January.

He also called on Wisconsin Republicans to withdraw a lawsuit in the Supreme Court which fights the governor's ability to issue new orders like the mask order.

The extension of the mask mandate in Wisconsin comes a day after a record 92 Wisconsinites died from COVID-19.

The state's seven-day positivity count is at 6,563. Just one month ago that number was 2,839, according to DHS Secretary-nominee Andrea Palm.