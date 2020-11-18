German capital braces for protests of coronavirus measures

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are cordoning off a wide perimeter around the capital’s government center in preparation for protests expected as parliament votes on a bill that would strengthen the government’s ability to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A series of protests planned for outside Germany’s Bundestag parliament building were banned over security concerns, but many others have been registered for other areas of the city. Fencing was put up around a wide area Wednesday in case any protesters decided to defy the ban and bring their demonstrations closer to the centers of power.