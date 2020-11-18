Five Marinette County deputies cleared in fatal shooting

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — Five Marinette County deputies involved in fatally shooting a suspect last month have been cleared by prosecutors. Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow says the deputies’ use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances and evidence shows they acted appropriately. Authorities say dispatchers received a call from a man who told dispatchers he had just killed his best friend and wanted to die. The suspect fled from a house in Goodman after deputies arrived. Officials say he later got out of his vehicle and was shot by deputies after he pointed a gun at them.