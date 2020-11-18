Even warmer weather tomorrow!

Temperatures have been below average since the beginning of the month when we had that record breaking stretch of 70 degree highs. Not only was Eau Claire above average today, it was nearly ten degrees above average with highs near 50.

Eau Claire hasn't seen a high at or above 50 since November 9 when the high was all the way up at 72! Tomorrow will certainly be in the 50s, and it will be less windy.

Gusts today topped out in the mid 20s to mid 30s, and carried in our warmer air. While highs in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow is all but a certainty, some spots could even hit 60, especially just south of Eau Claire.

Temperatures do regress towards average again by the weekend, but still a mild high of 44 for Friday and into the low 40s still for the weekend.

Just a couple of days ago the deer hunting opening weekend forecast wasn't looking too good, but I cautioned that there was some uncertainty in where a cold front will stall out. That front continues to trend south, and in fact high pressure is likely Saturday, making for a mostly sunny day.

A slight chance for light snow or flurries arrives Sunday, with slightly higher chances for snow in northern Wisconsin, but it's not a strong system. Our next chance for snow or a wintry mix arrives Tuesday, though temperatures will stay within a few degrees of average into late next week.