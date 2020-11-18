El Salvador taps new DC lobbyist in pivot to Biden

MIAMI (AP) — El Salvador has awarded a $780,000 lobby contract to a Washington firm set up to promote investment as President Nayib Bukele seeks to pivot toward Joe Biden’s $4 billion development plan to stop the flow of migration from Central America. Invest El Salvador is the third to have registered as a foreign agent of Bukele’s government since August with contracts totaling more than $1.6 million. Bukele is popular at home but has faced criticism from U.S. lawmakers for allegedly taking El Salvador down an authoritarian path, especially after he sent troops to surround the congress to pressure lawmakers into approving a loan to fund the fight against gangs.