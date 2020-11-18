Danish agriculture minister quits over mink culling fiasco

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish minister in charge of farming has resigned after the government ordered the culling of all Danish mink without having the necessary legislation in place first. The culling was ordered after a mutated version of the coronavirus was found in some farms and had infected people. There is no evidence that the mutated version is more dangerous but the government moved quickly out of safety, though it lacked the legal basis to order the killing of healthy animals too. Denmark is the biggest global supplier of mink fur and the culling is expected to end the industry in the country.