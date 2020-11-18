Chippewa County health director recommends all schools go virtual

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - There are seven public school districts in Chippewa County and the health director there is hoping they will all go virtual to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there have been 3,693 cases of COVID-19 among the general public and 41 deaths in Chippewa County.

There is a mixed bag of plans and current instruction models among districts in the county.

Chippewa Falls students have been learning virtually since the beginning of November and will stay that way for at least the rest of the month. Health Director Angie Weideman said they are reassessing their plans.

Up the road in Bloomer, learning is taking place in-person but the district is just coming off two weeks in a virtual format. As of the last update on November 11, there are 94 students/staff in quarantine and 11 students/staff with active COVID-19 cases.

In Cadott, students are learning virtually but they hope to be back in-person next week. The district has 46 students/staff in quarantine and six positive cases.

Just to the east down Highway 29, the Stanley-Boyd School District has a hybrid model in effect. Students in K-5 are in class four days a week while students in middle and high school learn in-person two days a week and virtually the other days. As of November 13, they have had 229 students and staff in quarantine and eight active positive cases.

High schoolers in Lake Holcombe are learning virtually until November 30. They moved to that format on November 11. Students in Pre-K through 8th grade remain in person.

New Auburn made an announcement on Tuesday to go virtual until the new year. As of now, the plan is to learn that way until January 4. District officials say the decision was made because of the high number of cases in the community.

Cornell classes remain all in-person.