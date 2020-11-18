Car sales slump again in Europe amid renewed restrictions

MILAN (AP) — After a one-month reprieve, passenger car sales in Europe slumped again in October amid new restrictions in many countries aimed at containing a resurgence of the coronavirus. The European carmakers’ association said Wednesday that the region’s industry registered 953,616 new cars last month, a decrease of 7.8%. That is a reversal of fortunes after September marked the first increase of the year. Demand dropped by 21% in Spain, 9.5% in France and 3.6% in Germany. Year-to-date, sales are down nearly 27% from last year at 8 million passenger cars.