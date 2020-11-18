California’s Newsom still on hot seat for dinner party

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has apologized and pledged to own his decision to attend a friend’s outdoor birthday dinner earlier this month. But new photos are raising questions about how truthful he’s been in describing the dinner and reveal him in the company of multiple lobbyists. The photos, obtained by Fox 11 in Los Angeles, threaten to further damage Newsom’s credibility at a time when coronavirus cases are rising and he is urging people not to gather. At issue is Newsom’s assertion the dinner was outdoors, as the photos appear to show the table in a room enclosed on at least three sides.