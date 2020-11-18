Bucks select R.J. Hampton at No. 24, but may be trading him

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks selected guard R.J. Hampton with the 24th overall pick in the NBA draft. But they may not be keeping him for very long. The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday. The Bucks also are trading guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill to New Orleans as part of the deal. The trade hasn’t been officially announced yet.