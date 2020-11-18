Bloomer man accused of putting gun barrel in woman’s mouth, pulling it on officers, which leads to standoff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Bloomer man could spend the next 30+ years in prison for a series of alleged crimes that include putting the barrel of a gun down a woman's throat, pulling a loaded gun on officers and escaping out of a locked squad car.

Nevin Michael Reit, 26, is charged with 10 counts; including 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without consent, escape, failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take him into custody, obstructing an officer, negligent handling of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, battery and two counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

On November 15, Reit's upstairs neighbor called police saying Reit was acting strange and talking about government conspiracies.

Police arrived and saw a Jeep with a smashed window.

Officers were able to talk to Reit and got him outside to continue the conversation. Police say he continued to talk about government conspiracies and at one point said, "a stolen vehicle is more important than the safety of the United States?"

Police say Reit then tried to go back inside, so one officer grabbed ahold of his arm and said Reit reached for his waistband and pulled out a handgun. Another officer was able to wrestle him to the ground and got the gun away from him.

Police put Reit into the back of a squad.

An officer later came back to the squad to take pictures of Reit and noticed he was no longer there. The officer believed Reit was able to get his cuffed hands to the front of his body, roll down the window and escape by opening the door from the outside.

Officers searched the area and then heard glass break. They saw Reit climb through a window and back into the home.

He yelled out the window that he wanted to talk to the president and he wasn't going to leave.

So, a number of other police departments were called in including the Eau Claire SWAT Team.

They were able to get him out of of the house by using gas and impact rounds.

Police say the gun he drew on officers was a Bersa .380 semi-automatic handgun with one live round in the chamber and three in the magazine. They also found a .410 in the home which they believe he used to shoot off his handcuffs.

Later that day, police spoke to the owner of the vehicle with the broken window parked at the home.

That person told authorities she and Reit were in the vehicle together when he pointed a gun at her. He told her it wasn't loaded and then fired a shot past her and through the window.

She said then Reit put the barrel of the gun into her mouth and counted down from five.

The victim said she started driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road hoping someone would call the police.

She said she was also hit in the head with wooden boards.

If convicted, Reit could spend 32 1/2 years in prison.

A cash bond was set on Monday at $25,000 cash.