Badgers release basketball schedule

MADISON (WQOW) - With the season just a week away, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball schedule is finally out.

Wisconsin will open the season Wednesday, November 25 at the Kohl Center against Eastern Illinois. It's one of six non-conference games currently on the schedule, as the Badgers are looking to add another game in December.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any basketball or hockey games for an indefinite period of time, the school announced last week.

The Badgers will battle rival Marquette University on Friday, December 4.

Big Ten play for Wisconsin begins on Monday, December 21 against Nebraska and finishes on March 7 at Iowa. The Badgers will play 20 league games in all.

As University of Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino jokes, any basketball this season is subject to change with COVID-19.