Assisted living facility shares challenges during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows nursing homes are seeing record numbers of new COVID cases nationwide, affecting both staff and residents, but how are local assisted living facilities handling the pandemic?

"It's definitely a challenge, but it's one that we take very seriously," Kevin Gille said, regional director of operations from Compass Senior Living, which owns HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Out of 40 caregivers at HeatherWood Assisted Living, two are currently absent for either testing positive for COVID or being exposed to the virus, but facility officials say the stress of the job is getting to other workers.

"We are having some caregivers that are getting fatigued because they are working longer hours or more hours," Gille said.

When the pandemic first began back in spring, Gille said five to eight caregivers left because they either didn't want to risk their own health or had to take care of an immunocompromised loved one at home.

"What it did was it lowered the pool that we might've had to pull from at a time. And it's hard to recruit in this pandemic to come into healthcare," Gille said.

But luckily, others helped fill in the gaps.

"We were fortunate to have a lot of part-time individuals or PRN's who could adjust their schedule to meet a change" Gille said.

Another challenge they face is resident loneliness.

Initially HeatherWood allowed residents to have socially distanced visits with loves ones, but with the recent spike in cases, only essential or end-of-life visits are allowed at this time.

So, caregivers are trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.

"Everything from going room to room and playing games outside their door or doorway. We have a rolling happy hour cart with music. We go down the halls and do that and it's quite amazing to see the reactions," Gille said.

So far, no residents at HeatherWood have tested positive for COVID.

News 18 reached out to 11 other nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the Chippewa Valley to see if they're facing similar issues, but they either declined to comment or have not responded at this time.