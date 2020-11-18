And the Grammy nomination goes to … Megan? Harry? Weeknd?

NEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce its nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday, and a number of big stars should compete for prizes, including Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and “reputation” albums were shut out of the top award, album of the year. But the AP predicts the academy will show Swift love this year thanks to the success of her surprise “Folklore” album. Others expected to earn nominations include Fiona Apple, Tame Impala, Luke Combs, Lady Gaga, Summer Walker, Maren Morris and Doja Cat.