Wisconsin DHS details plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As Moderna and Pfizer get closer and closer to rolling out COVID-19 vaccines across the nation, Wisconsin health officials are preparing a plan to get it to every corner of the state.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials discussed the plan Tuesday, which would roll out vaccines in three phases.

It would first go to health and long-term care workers, followed by at-risk individuals and finally to the general public. The number of vaccines to be distributed is yet to be determined, but officials expect it to be based on state population.

Wisconsin expects to receive the vaccine by the end of the year, but that is dependent on when manufacturers submit applications to the FDA to approve them.

"We have been told by our federal partners to expect vaccine before the end of 2020," said Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin DHS. "I do want to reiterate that this is going to be rolled out, and the amount is going to be limited in scope, and we will continue to see that build over the coming months."

Schauer said it will likely be several months into 2021 before the vaccine is widely available. Officials are also planning on finding cold storage for Pfizer's vaccine, which is necessary to be stored colder than -80 degrees. DHS says they are "finding all of the freezers" to do so, and also working with dry ice manufacturers for storage.