Windy Wednesday will bring warmer weather

It was a cold morning with the warmest lows for Eau Claire and southwest in the upper teens to low 20s, but many spots were in the upper single digits to mid teens. Temps did manage to warm today, but ranged from about 40 in Black River Falls to about 30 in Cumberland and Medford. There was a wind chill factor, too, that made it feel like the low 30s at the warmest for Eau Claire.

Clouds are moving through this evening along a warm front, and while radar is picking up some light snow, the air is pretty dry so not much more than a few flurries is actually making it to the ground. Those clouds are along a warm front, and tomorrow we'll have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time combined with a south wind gusting into the low to mid 30s carrying warmer air our way.

Highs will climb to the upper 40s with a chance to hit 50. Thursday will be even warmer and the wind won't be as strong. Expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s which is about 15 degrees above average.

Temps start to cool Friday as a cold front approaches, and the good news for deer hunters is Wisconsin is trending cooler but drier for opening weekend. There's still a lot of uncertainty as to where the front and precip will set up, but right now chances are a bit more likely for rain and possibly a mix in southeastern Wisconsin with the cooler and drier air over western and northwestern Wisconsin.

We're still on the edge of the system, and it is a big shift from what looked like heavier rain yesterday, so nothing is written in stone but Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists will continue to pay very close attention to the weekend forecast. For now, we're going with slight chances for precipitation later Saturday into Sunday with highs near or just above 40 each day.