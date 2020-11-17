UWEC cross country sweeps scholar-athlete awards

MADISON (WQOW) - Two members of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire cross country program have earned WIAC scholar-athlete honors.

On Tuesday, Blugolds senior Connor Dolan was named the recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Max Sparger Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Award.

On Monday, Emma Drangstveit was named the recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Award.

Dolan owns a 3.81 grade point average and is majoring in biochemistry/molecular biology. He is a two-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honoree, as well as a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Dolan has received academic scholarships from UW-Eau Claire and been recognized on the Dean’s List numerous semesters.

A two-year team captain, Dolan finished 14th at the WIAC championship in 2019 after placing 17th in 2018. He secured All-America recognition in 2019 with a 39th-place finish at the NCAA Division III championship. Dolan is a two-time All-Midwest Region performer, placing 17th at the regional meet in 2019 after a 24th-place finish in 2018. He was selected UW-Eau Claire’s Most Valuable Runner following the 2019 season.