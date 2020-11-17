US judge blocks Trump Administration rule inhibiting unions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. The San Francisco-based judge found Tuesday that changing Medicaid state payment requirements would have made it tougher for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks. They help low-income seniors and people with disabilities bath, eat, get dressed, take medication and move about. The challenge was filed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. Spokesmen for the federal agency did not immediately comment.