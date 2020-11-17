US hits East Africa’s al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalia’s al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organization responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on two leaders of the group, which had been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” in 2008. Al-Shabab remains the most active and resilient extremist group in Africa, controlling parts of southern and central Somalia and often targeting checkpoints and other high-profile areas in the capital, Mogadishu. It has fired several mortars this year at the heavily defended international airport, where the U.S. Embassy and other missions are located.