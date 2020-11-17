Skip to Content

US hits East Africa’s al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

12:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalia’s al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organization responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on two leaders of the group, which had been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” in 2008. Al-Shabab remains the most active and resilient extremist group in Africa, controlling parts of southern and central Somalia and often targeting checkpoints and other high-profile areas in the capital, Mogadishu. It has fired several mortars this year at the heavily defended international airport, where the U.S. Embassy and other missions are located.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content