United Way recommends ways to give back during pandemic for Giving Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- We all know that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are coming up next week, but Giving Tuesday is on the horizon as well, and in a year full of struggles, community members say the gifts are more important now than ever.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide initiative pushing for philanthropy and giving back to the community or nonprofits of your choice. This year it falls on Dec. 1.

While monetary donations are the most common gift, the pandemic has caused financial hardships for many around the nation, so United Way officials say another way to give back is to volunteer in the community, as many organizations struggle to find them due to health concerns.

"A lot of those nonprofits have to fill time periods with paid staff, so then it has that financial implication on that organization," said Andy Neborak, executive director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. "If you are able to give your time in a safe way during the pandemic, I know that there's a lot of organizations that have that need as well."

Neborak says everyone should consider which form of donations, if any, work best for them, and even a small donation of $1 can have a big impact.

This year instead of just one day of giving, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is launching a campaign for giving month in December in an effort to give back to the community as much as possible, and encourage others to do the same.