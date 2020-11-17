Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aitkin def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-20, 25-20, 25-8
Becker def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13
Big Lake def. North Branch, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23
Byron def. Goodhue, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19
Chanhassen def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6
Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-15, 25-8
Hutchinson def. Mankato West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
North St. Paul def. Tartan, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Randolph def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Red Rock Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Sibley East
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt
Woodbury def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-22, 30-28, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/