Trump fires head of DHS election security agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the federal agency that repeatedly vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, was the first director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He ran the agency from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through November’s fiercely contested presidential contest. The firing of Krebs comes as Trump is refusing to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and removing high-level officials seen as insufficiently loyal.