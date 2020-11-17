The winds of change put temps back in the 40’s and 50’s

We've had two cold starts in a row and wind chills hit single digits Tuesday morning. Thankfully, our incoming warm front will put us back above average through the rest of the week.

High pressure Tuesday will bring out the sunshine. It won't help temperatures much though as northwest flow at 5 to 15 mph continues to bring us colder temps. High temperatures will reach the upper 30's Tuesday afternoon.

Then, a warm front will extend southward from a low that will ride the international border through Thursday. This will bring warmer temperatures and just a few clouds for Wednesday.

It will also bring stronger wind gusts for Wednesday too. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30+ mph. We'll hold onto our west/southwest winds into Thursday where we'll see our first crack at 50 degrees again since November 9th, when we hit 72 degrees.

Precipitation chances are very slim through Friday. The next chance for rain or snow comes Friday night through Sunday morning. The timing and location of the front, and when and if it stalls out on it's journey, gives us little confidence in how the weekend will play out.

Watch for updates on this forecast as the weekend grows near, especially if you're attempting deer camp this year.