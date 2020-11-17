Senior German security official resigns over gun purchase

BERLIN (AP) — A senior Germany security official has resigned after stumbling over an affair involving a gun he once purchased from a man suspected of involvement in a far-right network. The interior minister in Germany’s northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania denied having any links to right-wing extremists, but acknowledged making errors in his handling of incident. Asked last week by a German reporter to confirm whether he had purchased a hunting pistol from a member of the so-called Nordkreuz group, Lorenz Caffier had insisted the issue was a “private matter,” prompting widespread criticism. The Nordkreuz group had been preparing for a possible collapse of the German state and ensuing violent unrest, during which they planned to target political enemies.