Retailers extending sales to slow spread of COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Retailers usually expect hordes of people in their stores on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, but during the pandemic, a local business is trying to be safe by spreading out the crowds.

The Local Store at Volume One in Eau Claire usually does small business Saturday deals over three days, but this year, they'll have holiday deals over the course of two weeks.

Store Manager Lindsey Quinnies hopes smaller crowds over a longer period of time versus a large crowd all at once will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, they're pushing customers toward their online store and allowing some people to shop in the store at 8 a.m., an hour early before doors actually open.

"We want to give people a little more time to kind of come into the shop and feel safe. We have hand sanitizer stations set up. We have capacity limits of how many people can be in the shop. We're making sure everybody is wearing masks. We have free ones for people if they need one. Just trying to do as much as we can to kind of make people feel comfortable and still kind of have fun this holiday season," Quinnies said.

The Local Store's special sales go until November 29; like 15 percent off any purchase of $50 or more or a $10 gift card to shop online if people spend $100 or more.

Tangled Up In Hue is extending its Black Friday deals from Black Friday through the following Saturday. That's Adorable will have extended hours on Small Business Saturday and will extend those deals into the following Friday and Saturday.

Other major retail chains like Menards and Target have announced similar plans to spread out sales.