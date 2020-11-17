Record 92 Wisconsinites die from COVID-19 in a single day

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - With 92 new deaths reported on Tuesday, Wisconsin has shattered its record of deaths for a single-day.

The previous high was 66, exactly one week ago.

The Badger State sits at a total of 323,848 positive tests, an increase of 7,090 from the previous day.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 102 cases for a total of 6,251. There were an additional three deaths reported for a total of 45.

Chippewa County added 113 cases putting it at 3,693 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in the county.

In Dunn County, one new death was reported putting the county at four. Dunn County has a total of 2,116 positive cases.

Four additional Barron County residents died, putting the county's total at 34. Barron County also added 33 positive cases for a total of 2,754.